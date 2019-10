SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan Road Transport Department (RTD) found that 70% of the 117 e-hailing service drivers’ vehicles that were inspected had yet to complete the application process for the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence.

State Road Transport Department director Azrin Borhan said the figure was obtained through public support conducted from July until this month.

“The application process is not difficult but maybe the understanding of the processes that needs to be done makes it difficult to complete the application.

“The details of this (PSV application process) have actually been implemented before but it may need to be further enhanced to help the e-hailing drivers to understand it, thus making the application process easier,” he told reporters at a public auction of vehicles seized by RTD here, today.

Commenting further, Azrin said the state RTD e-hailing enforcement was currently using the advocacy approach.

“So those still not having the PSV licence we advise them to get it immediately... most are registered but it is the process that is still incomplete,” he said.

Last week, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook promised to be more lenient towards e-hailing drivers who had registered for their PSV examination or are taking steps to fulfil the requirements following the enforcement of the new e-hailing regulations on Oct 12. — Bernama