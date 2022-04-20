‘E-learning enhances skills acquisition’

PETALING JAYA: Contrary to popular belief that prolonged e-learning could harm skills acquisition, educators say it has instead helped students gain skills.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman deputy head of curriculum development Dr Ngeow Yeok Meng said her students have gained much confidence, particularly with improved digital literacy and skills.

“They are resourceful and responsive to questions, supported by information technology. They share views and opinions, knowing that there are many other perspectives and alternatives out there waiting to be adopted.

“Whenever they are not sure, a new search will lead them to professional advice, offering solutions to their question, anytime, anywhere.”

Ngeow said digital communication such as giving and receiving feedback via e-mail has made teaching and learning more personalised, efficient and environmentally friendly.

“Learning is a social activity where peers are important learning partners. I have observed active learners with a good fundamental knowledge of a subject, or a course often developing a greater interest in students who share and collaborate with their peers,” she said.

However, Ngeow said with digital skills enhanced, people skills may deteriorate among some students. She said this includes the act of delivering ideas persuasively, speaking convincingly, communicating tactfully, observing social etiquette and taboos, building trust and bonding in relationships.

On whether this affects the quality of university students, Ngeow said declarative knowledge is about what we know, while functional knowledge refers to what we apply in daily life and actual scenarios.

“Learning online caters better to the former but not the latter. We can have all the knowledge to deal with an issue, but it is when we face it that we learn if we can handle it well, as declarative knowledge would direct us.

“Hence, it would be ideal for learners to be proactive and constantly seek opportunities to place themselves in real-life scenarios, such as helping to organise a social event, initiating a collaborative project, volunteering in a community, giving service to someone in need, joining a team mentored by experts or seniors, or leading others to improve a social phenomenon.

“Through practice, we make ourselves available and establish social networks with all walks of life.”

She said students empowered by knowledge and people skills will still need opportunities to unleash their potential.

“Hence, from an educator’s point of view, I hope to provide guidance and reassurance for learners to speak up, have multiple perspectives, try out new ideas, make use of their resourcefulness and creativity, and apply what they know to be of service to the community and society. We need to provide the space and opportunities for them to respond proactively,” she said.

Centre for Learning and Teaching chairman, assistant professor Dr Wei Chooi Yi, said how prolonged e-learning affects students depended entirely on their attitudes and preferences.

“Some students can enhance their digital skills, while some prefer physical learning.

“I believe no skill loses out as there are various interactive learning tools for virtual classes. For physical learning modes, there will be physical interaction with peers and educators.”

However, she said students in years one and two who had never entered a campus could experience the learning environment in a lecture room.

“As for declarative skills, universities have carried out some events or activities conducted by respective departments to equip students with them,” she said.