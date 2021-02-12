e-PG system for traffic offences to be expanded to KL court

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12: The online guilty plea system for traffic offences (e-PG) will be expanded to the Magistrate’s Court 13 (Traffic) at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex from Feb 15 until Feb 19.

According to a statement from the Office of the Federal Court’s Chief Registrar today, traffic offenders (OKS) whose cases are registered at the court could browse the e-PG system at https://ecourt.kehakiman.gov.my.

“OKS can also view the case cause list online to check the registration status of traffic summons cases via https://ecourtservices.kehakiman.gov.my/CauseList by entering the court location and the case date of mention,” it said adding that they can check the case registration status two days before the mention date stated in the summons.

Those who wish to learn more on how to use the e-PG system can browse www.kehakiman.gov.my for further information, read the statement.

The e-PG system that allows traffic offenders to plead guilty virtually without having to physically appear in court, went online at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court from Feb 2 until Feb 5 following its launch.

The system also seeks to save time, money as well as ensures safety and health during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The court had listed 43 traffic offences that allow guilty pleas to be made via e-PG including ignoring traffic instructions and signals as well as not having a valid driving licence and registration number.- Bernama