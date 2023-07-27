e-Procurement: Over 60% of companies get immediate approvals for MoF certificate

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 60 per cent of companies registered under the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) Registration and Approval programme Certificate implemented by the ministry nationwide since 2022 have succeeded in getting immediate approvals for the certificate.

MoF in a statement today said the certificates, valid for three years, were issued by the company registration unit, government procurement division and Treasury Malaysia Sabah as well as Treasury Malaysia Sarawak.

It said, through the programme, all companies interested in obtaining the Finance Certificate (MoF Licence) can go to the ministry and present complete documents.

“Each programme session will be attended by the processing and approving officers and the companies will be given assistance to make registrations online through the eProcurement system.

“Immediate approval for MoF Certificate can be obtained if the company’s application meet the conditions that have been set. Immediate approval is also subject to registration application for special fields and Bumiputera,“ MoF explained.

According to the ministry, the entities qualified to obtain the MoF Certificate consist of companies registered under the Enterprise category, Sendirian Berhad (private limited company), Berhad (public limited company), as well as cooperative bodies.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 Registration and Approval programmes were held this year and overall, its implementation has been well received by the companies.

The ministry said it is confident that this effort has enabled each company to get an equal opportunity in competing in the Federal government’s procurement market. -Bernama