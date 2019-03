KUALA LUMPUR: With the implementation of e-Review and video conferencing services, the lawyers and stake holders will now be able to manage their cases easier, faster and more efficient, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law) Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said apart from giving a new dimension to the image of the judiciary, the services provided would also save time and cost to the parties involved in a case in court.

The e-Review is an online module that allows case management to be operated without lawyers having to be physically present in court and is in line with the objective of reducing the lawyers attendance, apart from cost and time-saving.

Meanwhile, the video-conferencing is a service that allows trials to be carried out even though judges and lawyers are in different locations and in addition to saving costs, this can also reduce waiting time for the parties involved.

“There may be some technical problems at the start, but there will be improvements from time to time,” he told a press conference after launching the services at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, here today.

Also present at the launch were Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Seri Panglima David Wong Dak Wah.

Liew said the first phase of the e-Review and the video conferencing services would involve the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, the Shah Alam Court and Penang Court and these services would be free of charge for three months, from March until May this year.

He said after the three-month period, only e-Review service would be provided for free while charges would be imposed for video conferencing.

Among features of the video conferencing service were that videos of court proceedings would be recorded and could be archived in the respective court for future reference.

Meanwhile, in the same press conference, Malanjum said the e-Review service was more on the management of cases held in the judges’ chambers.

“However ... it can also be implemented in the open court. It is up to the parties involved,” he said, adding that if it received sufficient allocation the services would be extended to the east coast. — Bernama