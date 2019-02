IPOH: The Kinta district-level e-Sports championships, to be held in conjunction with the launch of the inaugural Esport Professional Industry Conference (EPIC) 2019 on March 2-3 at the Casuarina Conventional Centre in Meru, will be extended to all districts in Perak.

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How, told a press conference to promote EPIC 2019 here today, that this was because the tournament had received encouraging response from youths in Perak.

Entries for the Kinta tournament, featuring four games, will close on Feb 22. The four games are computer console - Dota 2 (16 teams); smartphone console - Mobile Legends (32) and PUBG Mobile (40); and Playstation 4 console - FIFA19 (64).

“We are giving priority to those from Perak and that’s why each team must have a maximum of three players from the state,“ said Lee.

He said the conference, themed “More Than Gaming”, would also discuss three main topics - e-Sports, e-Sports ecosystem and e-Sports economy.

“Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is expected to attend the conference while Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye will be one of the panellists,“ he said.

Thirty exhibition kiosks will be set up at the conference, comprising electronics industry exhibitors like Sea Gamer Mall, eGG Network, Themaltake, product exhibitors as well as institutions of higher learning, he said. — Bernama