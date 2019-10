JOHOR BARU: An e-waste factory in Machap was ordered to cease operation immediately after it was found to be committing various offences, including operating without a valid permit and polluting the air on Monday.

Johor Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the action was taken after an integrated enforcement operation was carried out on the plant following complaints from local residents on pollution in the area.

“The e-waste business is absolutely illegal. The factory was operating without any licence, not even from the Department of Environment (DOE) or the local government authority.

“The DOE had sealed the e-waste factory and all its pollution control equipment. An investigation paper has also been prepared by the DOE for further actions,” he said in a statement here today.

He also said the Simpang Renggam District Council had also notified Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Johor Water Regulatory Authority or Bakaj , to cut off power and water supply, respectively, to the premises. — Bernama