E2E services rate to be increased at all ministries, departments, agencies - JPA

PUTRAJAYA: The rate of End-to-End (E2E) services will be increased for all ministries, departments and agencies, to ensure they remain effective.

Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman (pix) said the expansion of digital adaptation under the civil service’s new norm, is in line with the government’s drive towards a system based on digital governance.

“For public service key officers, a 10 per cent increase from the current E2E delivery will be used as the 2021 Key Performance Index,” he said in a statement here, today.

Mohd Khairul Adib said this approach would provide added value, and enhance the delivery of government services to customers, besides increasing the internal administrative efficiency of ministries, departments and agencies.

He said the PSD heeded Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s call to improve public service delivery through a review of existing procedures that required changes and improvement.

As such, he said the PSD would continuously review existing circulars to ensure they were relevant to current needs.

He said all circulars that have gone through the review and improvement process were also uploaded to the PSD website through MyPPSM (Pekeliling Perkhidmatan Sumber Manusia) for reference purposes.

“Therefore, the PSD urges all parties at ministries, departments and agencies, whether at federal, state or district level, to consider the need for reviewing current procedures to improve and increase productivity and delivery of government services,” he said.

Mohd Khairul Adib said the initiative to improve circulars or procedures was to increase service delivery.

He said that the consolidation of public service human resources was one of the four main factors in the change that is being implemented to improve service delivery.

The other factors include consolidation of process, use of technology and financial sustainability.

“The four factors contribute to a sustainable, efficient and effective public service delivery system,” he added. -Bernama