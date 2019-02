KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of the Economic Action Council (EAC) will allow the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to contribute views on the country’s economic policies, said Deputy Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming.

Miti Minister Datuk Darrell Leiking was appointed a member of the council.

Ong said Miti’s involvement in the council would contribute to better jobs offerings in the country especially for the B40 segment.

“This is the area where the government wants to focus on, perhaps (we) may not have been given enough attention in the past,“ he told reporters after a luncheon talk organised by the Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF), here today.

“Each policy that we announce, we remember the B40 and how we can help through creation of more and better jobs,“ added Ong.

He pointed out that EAC members were made up of both government, distinguished intellectuals and policymakers who would provide valuable and holistic inputs on policies that Malaysia required.

Agreeing with this, MIDF group managing director Datuk Charon Wardini Mokhzani said the establishment of the EAC was good for the country.

“We welcome the economic council.

“I think (there should be) more high-level discussions on economic policies, like what Ong mentioned,“ Charon, adding that having ministers and people with academic, business and other experiences represented in the council was a very good move. — Bernama