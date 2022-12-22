Each year, UM loses 30 top medical graduates to Singapore

PETALING JAYA: At least 30 of the top medical graduates from Universiti Malaya (UM) leave Malaysia for Singapore, says former dean of UM’s medical faculty Prof Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman (pix).

Taking to Twitter, she said the problem would persist until Malaysia is serious about addressing the health care workers’ issues.

“Each year, UM loses at least 30 of our best and brightest to Singapore. Remember, it costs us almost RM1 million per student to train.

“And now, we are also apparently going to help plug the (UK’s) National Health Service’s (NHS) shortage by also sending our medical officers to the UK,” she lamented on Twitter today.

She was responding to an article by the health news portal CodeBlue on how hospitals should not leave it to the emergency department (ED) alone to handle patients there.

The website also had reported how some patients, including those requiring ventilation, are stranded for up to six days in the Red Zone of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh’s emergency department due to insufficient critical care beds and staff.