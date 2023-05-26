Eagle’s Nest Skywalk, Langkawi’s newest attraction to be ready in two months

LANGKAWI: Eagle’s Nest Skywalk Langkawi, which is the newest attraction on this resort island, is scheduled to open to the public when its construction is fully completed in two months.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the project, which was started in 2019, previously faced various challenges including a delay in construction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But now construction work is approaching 100 per cent, so I congratulate MBI Kedah (Menteri Besar Kedah Incorporated) and the Baron Group company which have worked on this project from scratch up to this stage.

“This project is 100 per cent inspired, designed and built by homegrown talent, proving that Kedahans are capable of envisioning a world iconic project,” he said at the pre-launch ceremony of the Eagle’s Nest Skywalk Langkawi here today.

Located on the top of Gunung Machinchang at a height of 645 metres above sea level, Muhammad Sanusi said the design of the Eagle’s Nest Skywalk was inspired by Langkawi’s icon - the eagle.

Muhammad Sanusi said the 38-metre long glass sky deck, which is the longest free standing skywalk in the world, is expected to attract more tourists to the duty-free island.

Meanwhile, he said the involvement of state government-linked companies (GLCs) such as MBI Kedah, in liaison with private companies for development projects in the state, is important for the tourism industry.

He said GLC’s collaboration with industry movers, especially on this resort island, can further boost the potential of economic development and tourism in Kedah.

“I hope other new projects will continue to be developed and can provide a positive impact from the economic spillover for the residents of Langkawi Permata (Jewel of) Kedah to enjoy,” he said. - Bernama