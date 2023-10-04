EAIC distributes bubur lambuk while raising public awareness

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) distributed 1,500 packages of bubur lambuk to the public, regulatory enforcement agencies and frontline workers in Putrajaya today.

EAIC commissioner Tan Sri Mahmood Adam said the programme was one of the initiatives under its E.R.A.T Ramadan community programme to strengthen the cooperation between the commission, regulatory enforcement agencies and the people.

“In addition to distributing bubur lambuk, we also conducted a survey to get public feedback on EAIC and improvements to regulatory enforcement agencies.

“The public has also been provided with information to make them aware of misconduct complaints that can be lodged with the EAIC and the available complaint channels,“ he told Bernama here.

He said any public complaint to the EAIC would be investigated, adding that besides lodging complaints of misconduct involving enforcement officers, the public can submit complaints about the delay in passport issuance or police reports that are not acted upon, among other things.

“As long as the report involves an enforcement agency under the jurisdiction of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 [Act 700], we will investigate. We accept all forms of complaints including through e-complaints, poison pen letters and news reports,“ he said.

On the E.R.A.T programme, Mahmood said the campaign, which has entered its second year, was a medium to bring the EAIC, regulatory enforcement agencies and the community together to cultivate integrity as well as fight and prevent misconduct.

He reminded the public to always be aware of issues related to misconduct and work with EAIC to improve the accountability and integrity of regulatory enforcement agencies such as the police, immigration, customs department and others.

In conjunction with the programme, Mahmood also distributed bubur lambuk to representatives from 20 regulatory agencies under the EAIC, including the National Anti-Drug Agency, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Royal Malaysia Police, Road Transport Department and Manpower Department.

Earlier, EAIC and regulatory enforcement agencies personnel, led by its Policy Division director Muhammad Amin Azmi, participated in a takbir raya recording session conducted by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here which will be broadcast on their social media platforms. - Bernama