EAIC does follow up on recommendations against errant officers

MALACCA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) always makes follow-up enquiries on its recommendations for action against errant officers of enforcement agencies, said EAIC chairman Tan Sri Mahmood Adam.

He said this was to ensure that all complaints received from the people were resolved in a satisfactory manner to improve the service quality of the enforcement agencies involved.

“Certain EAIC recommendations like suspension from work and salary deductions were reviewed by the agencies concerned because they have their own guidelines on the punishment to be meted out.

“When they did not follow our recommendations, we would make follow-ups to find out why and if not satisfied, we would ask for clarification from the agencies involved,” he told reporters here today.

He was speaking after the opening of the Encouraging Responsibility, Accountability, Trustworthiness (ERAT) programme for Malacca by deputy state secretary (management) Datuk Maslina Baki.

Mahmood said EAIC had always been transparent and fair towards both complainants and the officers or agencies implicated, and that only genuine complaints would be investigated.

“Therefore, the perception that EAIC likes to find fault with and bring shame to enforcement officers should be discarded,” he added. -Bernama