EAIC’s Facebook account hacked

PUTRAJAYA: The official Facebook account of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) was hacked yesterday, rendering it inaccessible to all account administrators.

EAIC in a statement confirmed the matter, stating that the social media account at https://www.facebook.com/eaicofficial was hacked at 11 am.

“EAIC is working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to regain access to the account,“ he said.

Accordingly, EAIC denies any status or statement uploaded on the site after 11 am yesterday.

A check found that the last status on the Facebook page was at 11 pm on July 11 regarding an EAIC engagement session with the General Operations Forces of the Royal Malaysia Police in Padang Besar, Perlis. - Bernama