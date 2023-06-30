EAIC will no longer accept complaints against PDRM, officers starting July 1

PUTRAJAYA: Starting tomorrow, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) will no longer accept any complaints against the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) or its officers.

This is because the PDRM is no longer listed under the schedule of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 (Act 700) as one of the enforcement agencies under the EAIC’s purview, it said in statement today.

The EAIC said this was in line with the Independent Police Conduct Commission Act 2022 [Act 839] (IPCC) which will also come into force from July 1.

“The EAIC, however, will resolve all complaints and investigations received before July 1, 2023, within a period of one year until July 1, 2024, in accordance with Section 47 of Act 839.

Any enquiries or complaints by the public against the PDRM from July 1, 2023, can be channelled through the Security Division of the Home Affairs Ministry at 03-8886 8526 or 03-8886 8529,” the statement read.

It also said that the EAIC remains committed to its vision as a leader in the enforcement, transformation, and culture of integrity based on professionalism and best practices.