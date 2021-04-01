EAIC will not intervene in probe of enforcement personnel linked to Nicky Gang

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) will not intervene in the investigation into 34 enforcement personnel allegedly involved with the Nicky Gang organised crime syndicate, EAIC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan said.

He said the commission will instead observe the police investigation closely until it is completed.

“We (EAIC) will also provide suggestions and feedback to the police if necessary,” he told the media after officiating the EAIC 10th anniversary and 2020 EAIC excellent service awards ceremony here today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had previously exposed that 34 enforcement officers and personnel were suspected of being associated with an organised crime syndicate, the majority of them police officers and personnel.

The head of the syndicate, Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, 33, who is currently wanted by the police, evaded capture during Op Pelican 3.0 following a leak.

Nicky Liow is believed to have gained information about Johor contingent police operations that occurred on March 20 from police and other enforcement officers and personnel under his control. — Bernama