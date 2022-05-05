Earlier Hari Raya not a damper to festivities

PETALING JAYA: While the announcement of an early Hari Raya Aidilfitri caught some off-guard, others were quite prepared to celebrate the festive occasion after two years of not being able to do so with family members in their kampungs.

For Maisarah Saipul Baharin, 21, this Hari Raya is a cause for real celebrations as she, like others, had to adhere to standard operating procedures previously due to the pandemic.

She said during the last two years, Raya greetings were exchanged via online video meetings after prayers.

“During the lockdown, we did not have the opportunity to visit our relatives. But with the loosening of restrictions, we could visit them.”

Maisarah, who lives in Puncak Alam, Selangor, was thrilled to meet her extended family in Perak and Penang this year.

She said she felt nostalgic and could not believe that she was celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri like how she used to.

“Although there are some restrictions like having to maintain physical distance, it feels good to meet relatives whom I could not see for such a long time.”

On what she missed most about family gatherings, she said it was meeting her cousins, whom she rarely meets except during festive occasions, and having conversations with them.

“It feels good to catch up on what has been happening in their lives.”

Maisarah said celebrating Raya earlier than expected was not a problem for her family as her mother had already cooked rendang a day ahead.

“The moment it was announced, we did not panic as we only needed to find ketupat. But still, it was quite fun to see how some panicked due to the sudden announcement.”

Amirul Harith, 22, said his family did not prepare anything earlier and had to celebrate the first day of Hari Raya with instant noodles and fast food.

He said the whole family went to the supermarket for last-minute shopping and found that everything needed to cook their favourite dishes had been sold out.

“But looking back, it was a fun experience. For two years, I missed receiving duit Raya from family members older than me, and cooking rendang together with the extended family.”

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah carried out his annual practice of going straight to Putrajaya Hospital after prayers to visit health workers on duty and patients on the first day of Syawal.

“For the past 15 years, it has been the same ritual and it is to boost their morale. I also had the opportunity to go to the National Cancer Institute to be with Health Ministry staff who were on duty.”

Noor Hisham added that after more than two years of fighting Covid-19, this year’s Hari Raya is a time to reflect and ponder.

“It’s a day of blessings and peace, bliss and rejoicing. Most of all, it is a time to celebrate together with family and friends.”