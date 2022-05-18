Early booking ensures cheaper flights

PETALING JAYA: Planning a trip early to any destination would ensure airline passengers pay lower prices, while booking tickets closer to the departure date would be an expensive affair.

An aviation expert said the public may complain about expensive flight tickets as they have not flown for the last two years. However, the sudden realisation that they have to fork out more money to travel may cause them to baulk.

“A simple rule to follow is the earlier a person buys a ticket, the cheaper it will be. Airlines practise dynamic pricing. Tickets bought early are always cheaper. The longer the person waits to buy a ticket, the higher the price will be because the cheaper tickets have been sold out,” he said.

He cited an example of his friend’s decision to return to Kuching during the recent Hari Raya festive break.

He said tickets for the round trip were purchased early and his friend paid just under RM600 for them.

One of the main issues is many people make last-minute decisions to fly and end up paying more for their tickets. He urged those intending to fly to look at different dates to get the best possible price for their tickets.

“A difference of a single day can save a person a few hundred ringgit. People must learn to be flexible when flying if they want cheaper tickets.”

He pointed out that the cost of flying has also become more expensive.

During the pandemic, aviation fuel was in the higher range of US$40 (RM175.64) per barrel but today, it is hitting around US$110 (RM482.93) per barrel.

He said this cost will be passed on to passengers via the fuel surcharge, which ultimately makes ticket prices more expensive.

“For the coming Chinese New Year next January, return flight ticket prices to Kuching may be in the region of RM600.

“Some may think it is too early to buy their tickets now, but the closer they are to the festive period, the ticket prices are bound to increase,” he added.

He also said people are just beginning to fly, so overall, ticket prices will be determined by demand.

A source close to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said ticket prices are determined by supply and demand. The higher the demand, the higher the price.

He added that on average, ticket prices have been reasonable although they rise during periods of high demand as there can only be so many flights to certain destinations.

“Airlines look at the number of flights and capacity before fixing ticket prices. For example, if the majority of passengers decide to return to their hometowns on the eve of Chinese New Year for the reunion dinner, then ticket prices will be high.”

He added that the public might be expecting Mavcom to get involved in bringing down ticket prices but the commission has no power to do so.

“The fact is, Mavcom cannot get involved in commercial matters involving airlines.”