Early salary payment: Melaka to follow federal govt’s decision

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government will emulate the federal government should the latter decide to pay the salary of civil servants a little early this month.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government would definitely support the decision of the Federal government as the state government is also led by the same party.

“Whatever the federal government decides, and because Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is on the same page as us, we will follow (the decision)...we will give early salary,” he told reporters after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony for Bandar Universiti Yayasan Melaka (BUYMe) project at Simpang Gading, Durian Tunggal here today.

Last Wednesday, Ismail Sabri was reported to have announced that civil servants may be given special leave and early salary payments to enable them to return to their constituencies to cast their votes in the 15th General Election on Nov 19.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the BUYMe project would bring a gross development value of RM627 million to Yayasan Melaka through the development of the 91.5-hectare land adjacent to Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM).

He said the project will see the construction of 1,404 residential units, including low- and medium-cost houses, bungalows and condominiums, as well as industrial and business areas. - Bernama