Early voter turnout at over 90 per cent in four states as of 3 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The early voter turnout for the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election was over 90 per cent in four states as of 3 pm today.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Terengganu and Kedah had the highest turnout so far at 93 per cent respectively, followed by Selangor and Negeri Sembilan (91 per cent), while Kelantan and Penang recorded a turnout of 90 per cent each.

The turnout for the Kuala Terengganu by-election stood at 92 per cent.

Today’s early voting process involved 49,660 military personnel and 47,728 police personnel and their spouses in the six states while 1,362 police personnel and 35 military personnel and their spouses are involved in the early voting process for the Kuala Terengganu by-election.

A total of 260 early voting centres involving 377 channels for the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan elections opened simultaneously at 8 am.

Also opened were three early voting centres for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters.-Bernama