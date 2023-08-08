Early voting: Fine weather for most areas this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The weather early this morning is reported to be clear in most locations of early voting centres for the six state elections.

This allows the early voting process to run smoothly with military and police personnel along with their spouses turning up early to fulfil their responsibilities as voters.

A total of 260 early voting centres involving 377 channels for the Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan state elections simultaneously opened from 8 this morning, as well as three early voting centres at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters (IPK) for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

In Terengganu, the weather this morning was reported to be fair in most areas although some locations reported to experience heavy rain early this morning.

In Negeri Sembilan, fine weather is reported as of 10 this morning, especially at the voting centres at Sendayan Air Force Base, Sikamat police station and Army Basic Training Centre (PUSASDA) and Segenting Camp, Port Dickson.

Among the leaders present at the location to review the early voting process are Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

In Kelantan, the survey found that sunny and favourable weather facilitated the early voting process at the Gua Musang district police headquarters (IPD), with personnel queuing as early as 7.30 am to cast their ballot papers.

Apart from that, a check at the General Operations Force’s (GOF) 8th Battalion Camp in Pengkalan Chepa and Desa Pahlawan Camp in Kok Lanas, Kota Bharu found that military personnel and their spouses came out early to vote.

In Selangor, a check at the Selangor IPK in Shah Alam and the Kuala Selangor IPD in Kuala Selangor found that the early voting process went smoothly contributed by sunny and favourable weather at the locations.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, despite the early morning drizzle at 7 am in Alor Setar, the weather changed to be favourable afterwards which facilitated a smooth voting process at Kedah IPK as of 10 am today.

A similar situation was also reported in Penang and a total of 11,294 early voters involving military and police personnel and their spouses are expected to cast their ballot papers at 28 voting centres statewide.

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, the electoral roll used for the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu by-election is the latest register of voters updated as of June 21, 2023.

It involves 49,660 military personnel and 47,728 police personnel with their respective spouses in the six states involved in the elections.

Meanwhile, 1,362 police personnel and 35 military personnel, with their spouses, are involved in the early voting process for the Kuala Terengganu by-election. - Bernama