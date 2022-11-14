Early voting for 22,689 police, army personnel and spouses in Johor tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 22,689 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel and their spouses will cast their ballots for the 15th General Election (GE15) in Johor tomorrow.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said of that number, a total of 11,544 individuals were Johor police personnel.

“A total of 63 polling stations with 86 channels will be set up and the early voting process will be conducted at police and military premises including the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters Hall, here, the district police headquarters halls as well as the General Operations Force and military camps,“ he said at a press conference today.

He said a total of 727 police personnel cast their ballots via postal voting.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman said five individuals have been arrested since Nov 5 in Johor, with 70 police reports and 17 investigation papers opened about cases of vandalism involving campaign materials such as flags and posters of candidates.

He said throughout the GE15 period, police have also mobilised 81 teams under Op Cantas involving 318 personnel to carry out intelligence and monitoring to prevent disturbances.

He also said more police personnel would be stationed at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) on the voting day this Saturday (Nov 19). - Bernama