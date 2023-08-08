Early voting process for six state polls runs smoothly

KUALA LUMPUR: The early voting process involving 97,388 individuals consisting of military and police personnel as well as their spouses for the elections in six states proceeded smoothly today.

Additionally, early voting was held for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, which involved 1,362 policemen and 35 military personnel along with their spouses.

For the elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, a total of 260 early voting centres with 377 channels were opened, while there were three early voting centres with five channels specifically for the Kuala Terengganu by-election.

In KEDAH, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Kedah Contingent spokesperson SAC Alzafny Ahmad said 6,839 police personnel and their spouses fulfilled their responsibility to vote at 21 polling centres.

It also involved 710 senior officers and 5,976 personnel, along with 153 spouses from the 2nd Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) in Kulim and Bukit Kayu Hitam, as well as 4,755 military personnel and their spouses at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kem Lapangan Terbang Sungai Petani.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, state police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said some 40 per cent of police and military personnel participated in early voting with a total of 26,000 registered members.

In SELANGOR, the State Election Office announced that 68 early polling centres involving 93 channels were opened today.

Army Western Field commander Lt Gen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim was present at the Sungai Buloh Camp to oversee the process at 8.30 am.

In PENANG, a Bernama survey at the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (2 RAMD) in Sungai Ara Camp found numerous personnel and their spouses queuing at the Congo Hall as early as 7.30 am.

Another 1,645 military personnel and their spouses were involved in the early voting process at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Family House Seri Bayu in Butterworth.

In TERENGGANU, 6,957 voters, consisting of the Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel, along with their spouses, took part in early voting at 29 polling centres involving 35 channels.

In KELANTAN, state police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, together with 906 officers and personnel, fulfilled their responsibility to vote for the Kota Lama state seat at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters.

For the Kok Lanas state seat, returning officer Mohd Khairul Azhar Mohd Adnan said 869 military personnel and their spouses voted at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kem Desa Pahlawan, while 2,224 others via postal voting due to their involvement in the Keris Strike Exercise Series 28/2023, which took place from July 17 to Aug 4.-Bernama