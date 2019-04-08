Early voting tomorrow in Rantau by-election

SEREMBAN: A total of 110 of the 118 early voters in the Rantau state by-election will cast their ballots tomorrow, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Seventy-four of them, comprising military personnel and their spouses, will vote at the Sendayan air base and 36, made up of police personnel, will vote at the Rantau police station, EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement today.

“The remaining eight early voters, all military personnel, are voting by post,” he said.

He said the two polling stations will open at 8am and close at noon.

Azhar Azizan said that after the early voting, all the ballot boxes will be kept at the police station lock-up and will be opened for the counting of the ballots on Saturday at the vote-tallying centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Bandar Sri Sendayan.

He said the early voting will be witnessed by the agents of the contesting candidates and observers comprising representatives of organisations and NGOs appointed by the EC.

He also said that the early voting will be streamed live over the EC Facebook facility.

The Rantau by-election, polling for which is on April 13, is a four-cornered contest among anaesthetist Dr S. Streram of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Umno deputy president and former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, namely R. Malarvizhi, a housewife, and Mohd Nor Yassin, a former lecturer.

The by-election has been necessitated by the Federal Court’s dismissal of an appeal filed by Mohamad to set aside the Nov 16 Seremban Election Court decision declaring his unopposed victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) null and void.

In GE14, Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat after Dr Streram was prohibited from entering the nomination centre to submit his nomination papers because he did not have a pass issued by the EC. — Bernama