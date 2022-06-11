Early warning system to detect geological disasters installed in Titi Hayun: JMG

YAN: An early warning system (EWS) to detect geological disasters, especially debris flow, has been installed at the Titi Hayun Recreational Forest here to provide advance warning in the event of a water surge phenomenon in the area.

Minerals and Geoscience Department Malaysia (JMG) director-general Hisamuddin Termidi said the system that has been operational since February was a pilot project in the country to face disaster threats such as the water surge head phenomena and landslides.

“JMG in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) completed the early warning system of debris flow in Titi Hayun, Gunung Jerai here, and it has been operational since February.

“If this system is successful we will install it in other suitable places which of course would be hoped for by the locals who are worried about the occurrence of debris,“ he said after officiating at the Community-based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) programme at Jerai Geopark in Titi Hayun here today.

Hisamuddin said this system was an advanced technology from Japan that combined vibration sensors and wires to enable early disaster warning of debris flow.

According to him, the wire sensor detector will detect the flow of debris at certain levels and when there is vibration on the wire, the early warning system will be activated by emitting a siren that can be heard, up to one kilometre away, by residents in the surrounding areas.

“So in these situations, residents can make early preparations to evacuate to safer places,“ he said.

He said the JMG will also work with the Civil Defence Force (APM) in coordinating the public warning system for the benefit of the local community.

“For example, how do we get everyone to be aware of the public warnings. Not only are residents nearby who will be alerted to the disaster but those living further. The debris flow happens very quickly, so it does not mean those living far away will not be affected,“ he said.

When asked to comment on whether Gunung Jerai is safe to visit, Hisamuddin said that based on the results of the study, it was found that the recreational area could be reopened. but the matter was up to the Yan district council as the local authority to determine.

“This area comes under the Yan district council, so it is up to it to decide on when it is safe to open it to the public. We only give advice and the results of the study to guide them,“ he said.

Hisamuddin added that so far his team has not detected any elements that could cause slope or soil instability in the Gunung Jerai area. — Bernama