KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should continue adopting the green lifestyle even after the Movement Control Order (MCO) period is over, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix).

He said green lifestyle such as efficient use of public transport and electricity, as well as the culture of recycling need to be inculcated among the public as part of the efforts to preserve the earth’s ecosystem.

“I need the support from all quarters. Your commitment and actions are very important to help conserve and preserve our beloved Planet Earth.

“Under the Movement Control Order, we have seen positive changes to Mother Nature, where skies are bluer, and rivers have clearer water,” he said in his special address in conjunction with the Earth Day 2020 celebration via Facebook today.

The theme for this year’s Earth Day celebration is “Climate Action”.

Tuan Ibrahim said the government through the Environment and Water Ministry had also been working hard to reduce the greenhouse effect the atmosphere by implementing low-carbon policy, encouraging the usage of renewable energy to generate electricity, promoting waste recycling, educational and climate change awareness activities.

In line with the Earth Day, Tuan Ibrahim said various online programmes and activities have been lined up, including Earth Day special web-based seminar (webinar), Nature Awareness (Cakna Alam) talk, climate change discussions, poster and creative video competitions as well as eco-movie screening at Klefflix.

The Earth Day is celebrated around the globe every year since 1970 as a global effort to honour the earth, instill a sense of responsibility and raise awareness to protect the earth and the environment. — Bernama