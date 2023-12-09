Earthquake: Agong, Raja Permaisuri convey condolences to king, people of Morocco

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed condolences and sympathy to King Mohammed VI as well as the government and people of Morocco following the earthquake that struck the country last Friday.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also conveyed her condolences.

According to a posting on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also extended their condolences to all the families of the victims who perished in the disaster.

“Their Majesties expressed deep sorrow over the loss of thousands of lives in the tragedy and hope that the families of the victims remain patient and strong in facing this sad and difficult time,” it said.

Both of them also prayed that the souls of Muslim victims be blessed by Allah SWT and placed with the believers and the pious.

“During this period of sorrow, Their Majesties and Malaysia stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco and pray for the swift rescue of the victims still trapped under the rubble and for a speedy recovery for those injured,” according to the post.

The devastating earthquake was reported to have claimed 2,862 lives and injured over 2,500 others. - Bernama