JAKARTA: An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale rocked north-western Aceh in northern Sumatera at 9.53 am (10.53 Malaysian time) on Thursday, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

It said the epicentre of the quake was 202 km north-west of Kota Sabang-Aceh and tremors were also felt in Banda Aceh and Sabang.

The agency did not issue any warning of a tsunami.

It said there had been no reports as yet of loss of lives or damage to property. — Bernama