GEORGE TOWN: Parents may find themselves in a spot when the movement control order (MCO) restrictions are eased and they are called back to work while schools remain closed.

Seberang Jaya assemblyman and former PKR Youth deputy head Dr Afif Bahardin wondered who would take care of the children when parents return to work.

He said when the government decides to reopen the economy, educational institutions would probably be the last.

“These are the ‘disconnects’ which the state and federal governments need to address.”

On Saturday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow revealed the state had no new Covid-19 cases reported for four consecutive days.

Penang already has its sights on becoming a green zone. But Afif said even if Penang is declared a green zone, there is no guarantee reinfections will not occur as there are no signs the virus has been eliminated.

Measures need to be introduced to safeguard the people, he said in an interview.

He raised the need to make wearing masks compulsory when outdoors.

“Make social distancing mandatory and have it legislated.

“If a person cannot provide a valid reason for not wearing a mask, he or she should be liable to a fine or perhaps ordered to do community service.

“Close collaboration between the state and federal governments is also crucial,” he added.

He suggested the northern region (Perlis, Kedah and Penang) reopen first to help kick-start the initial move, followed by the remaining states in the country.

The process must be seamless and should not disrupt the peoples’ daily routines.

Penang Private Medical Practitioners Society president Assoc Prof Dr Sivakumar S. Balakrishnan said to achieve green zone status, people must comply with the MCO wholeheartedly and safeguard their personal health.

He added it would be an achievement but the bigger task is to ensure every member of society, including foreign workers, cooperate.

