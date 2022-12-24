East coast floods: Petronas contributes diesel, petrol

KOTA BHARU: Petronas, through Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB), donated 30,000 litres of diesel and 10,000 litres of petrol for rescue tasks and post-flood cleaning activities in the east coast states.

Petronas East Coast general manager, M Ahmad Shazly Ramli, said that the donation was distributed through a mobile refuelling service using a mobile oil vehicle (ROVR).

He said that Petronas also expressed its gratitude to the authorities, and hoped that the donation could help launch the efforts of related agencies in the effort to rescue flood victims since the disaster struck.

“We would also like to thank the authorities for their commitment to rescuing the flood victims. The fuel donation is expected to be able to help launch the efforts carried out by the agencies involved.

“In addition to fuel, Petronas also donated basic equipment to 4,950 flood victims on the east coast, including in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, through the Sentuhan Kasih Disaster Relief (SKDR) programme,” he said in a statement today.

M Ahmad Shazly said that the donation was part of Petronas’ commitment to helping flood victims, worth RM25 million, as announced in December 2021.

He added that the assistance included previous contributions to flood rescue agencies in 14 states across the country, in the form of 36 boats, 8,800 tents, 5,500 life jackets and 55,000 raincoats.

“In addition, at the beginning of 2022, the Petronas Foundation also helped residents in high-risk areas in Pekan, Pahang and Tumpat, Kelantan to prepare more systematically to face floods, through the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) programme.

“Petronas is always concerned about the plight of flood victims. We hope that this donation will be able to benefit those affected by the disaster,” he said. - Bernama