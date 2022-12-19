East Coast states to experience continuous heavy rain until Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang are expected to receive continuous heavy rain until Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia in a statement yesterday said the danger-level weather warning was issued for the whole of Kelantan and Terengganu while in Pahang, it involved Jerantut and Kuantan.

According to the statement, severe-level continuous heavy rain is expected to occur in Perlis while in Kedah, it involves Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Sik and Baling, for the same period.

The danger-level weather warning is also issued for Hulu Perak in Perak while for Pahang it involves the Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Maran, Pekan and Rompin.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia also informed that the alert-level rainy weather continues in Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah and throughout Penang until 21 December.

Apart from that, an alert-level warning is given for Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama and Kuala Kangsar); Pahang (Raub, Bentong, Temerloh and Bera); and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru), according to the statement. - Bernama