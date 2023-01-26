East-West highway road users urged to be careful of elephants’ presence

IPOH: The Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has urged the public using the East-West Highway connecting Gerik to Jeli, to be cautious due to the presence of elephants in the area.

Its director Yusoff Shariff said this came following a video recording showing an elephant going after a multi-purpose vehicle in Gerik was made viral recently.

“The presence of elephants in the area is a common occurrence and road users are urged not to provoke but instead try to drive their vehicle away from the animals.

“It is better to turn back in such a situation.

“Road users should be aware of the possibility of encountering elephants along the route as Perhilitan has installed several warning signs,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

He said the site is a wildlife habitat and the elephants in the area are used to the presence of humans and vehicles. - Bernama