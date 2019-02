PUTRAJAYA: The online registration and claims process for the national health insurance scheme, mySalam, are assured to be easy for the B40 (low-income) group.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the mySalam scheme official website at www.mysalam.com.my started operating today.

“The insurance coverage under this scheme commenced on Jan 1, while the registration and customer support services will begin on March 1,“ he said at a press conference, here, today to announce the operation of the mySalam official website.

The mySalam scheme offers free health insurance coverage for those eligible in the B40 group for 36 critical diseases with a one-off payment of up to RM8,000 and daily payments as income replacement in the event of hospitalisation for up to 14 days per year at the rate of RM50 per day or RM700 per year.

This initiative is the result of cooperation between the government and insurance company, Great Eastern Holdings, with a seed fund of RM2 billion channelled to the mySalam trust fund.

Lim said those receiving treatment at any government hospital could apply but approval would be subject to the condition that they are low-income earners.

“I assure that the online registration and claims process are easier when these involve personal information. Family members including the applicants’ children and grandchildren can help fill the form online.

“However, if they still face problems to register and make insurance claims, they can see us to resolve the problems,“ he said.

According to him, claims under mySalam could also be made at the agencies to be announced on the website and at government hospitals.

On the issue of data safety for mySalam recipients, Lim said: “All the data received are safeguarded under the Personal Data Protection Act.”

On grumblings that RM8,000 is a small sum to bear the cost of treating critical diseases, Lim said the first such insurance coverage offered was still the government’s best effort at this time to help the less fortunate.

“This is one safety net that has never existed before and is a new initiative by the government to help those whose income is affected (due to having any of the 36 critical diseases),“ he added. — Bernama