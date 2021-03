PETALING JAYA: Fake news has been spreading in social media about diners having to re-register on MySejahtera if they were to spend more than an hour in an eatery.

The truth is, there is no time limit for customers who are dining in at any restaurant.

Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) president Datuk Jawahar Ali said Presma members are well aware of this fake news.

“We have advised them not to believe such things as it would create unnecessary problems for their customers,” he said yesterday.

“Our members nationwide are informed of any new standard operating procedures (SOP) via a WhatsApp group.”

Jawahar said Presma members also use the group to make inquiries, which the association tries to help them get the right answers.

He said if we do not have the information, we get in touch with the authorities to get clarification.

He urged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take action against those who are spreading such rumours.

These rumours can hurt eateries as people may be reluctant to visit them if they have to check in every hour, he added.

Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association (Primas) president J. Govindasamy said some of his members have asked about the hourly check-in.

He said they were informed that there was no such directive from the government.

“People should not simply react to whatever they read or see on the social media.

“They should make an effort to verify it,” he said.

He added if anyone is unsure about any SOP they should check government websites for the latest information.

Govindasamy said those spreading such fake news will only hurt restaurant businesses which are already facing hard times.

A person only has to register via MySejahtera once upon entering the premises, and there is no requirement to check out.