Eateries in Malacca warned not to abet Muslims who skip fasting

ALOR GAJAH: Eateries in Malacca given permission to begin their business operations at 2 pm have been warned not to abet Muslims who skip fasting or better known as the ‘plastik hitam’ gang.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said they should use the opportunity to trade honestly and be the eyes and ears of the authorities by monitoring individuals who skip or ‘ponteng’ fasting in the month of Ramadan.

“We have already given them the permission to trade, so show respect to this holy month. I urge both parties not to take advantage. Stern action will be taken against any individual who skips fasting and also traders who abet them.

“If they are caught (skipping fasting), this time we might bathe them like we bathe the dead,” he told reporters after opening the Ar Rahnu Business Premises of the Malacca State Government Officers Cooperative in Taman Bandar Baru, Masjid Tanah here today.

He said continuous monitoring will be carried out by the Malacca Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) with strict enforcement action to be taken against restaurants or food stalls that allow Muslims to eat in their premises.

Sulaiman, also reminded Ramadan bazaar traders not to hike prices even in though facing rising raw material prices.

“Sell at a reasonable price. Try to lower prices and surely many will come and buy,“ he said. - Bernama