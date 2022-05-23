  1. Local

Eatery assistant fined RM2,500 for mischief

KULAI, May 23 - A restaurant assistant was fined RM2,500 by the Magistrate's Court today after pleading guilty to treason by removing a decorative statue from a water fountain at a house in Taman Scientex 13, Senai, last May 15.

KULAI: An eatery assistant who was recorded on CCTV throwing a decorative statue into a dustbin was fined RM2,500, in default three months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin meted out the fine on Gabriele Jungkak anak Steward, 23, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with removing the decorative statue belonging to TS Dineshwaran and throwing it into the dustbin, causing losses of RM25, in front of a house at Taman Scientex 13, Senai, at 9 am last May 15.

Deputy public prosecutor Edelynn Wong prosecuted. - Bernama