PETALING JAYA: Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant caught in the trade war between China and the United States, has found an ally in none other than a restaurant in SS2.

The restaurant – TNR The Real Charsiew by Sean and Angie – is offering a 20% discount to patrons who use Huawei products from today until tomorrow.

The promotion, tagged “Show Your Huawei Power” attracted quite a large crowd of office workers and students to the restaurant today.

Proprietress Angie Taweepan Chantowatha was pleasantly surprised by the reception she received after announcing the offer on Instagram and Facebook last week.

“It is our strategy to use social media to link real world events to promote our business,“ she said.

She said about 70% of the customers have been given the discounts after showing that they carried Huawei smartphones.

Angie feels that the trade war has been “unfair to some”.

“They (the United States) should not hold onto power just to use it to bully people,“ she added.

One of the patrons, software engineer Sabrina Lim, said she found the promotion to be “interesting” because it is something new.

“It is also encouraging.”

She said it also changes the perception surrounding the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

“It is good that some businesses use this to express their views on the issue,“ she added.