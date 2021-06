PETALING JAYA: Restaurant operators and small traders are seeking longer opening hours.

Under the movement control order currently in force, they are allowed to open from 8am to 8pm daily but the shortened hours hamper their ability to serve customers’ needs, they said.

They want extra hours to help them keep their businesses afloat.

Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association president

J. Suresh said operators are facing losses of 70% to 80%.

The association represents 1,500 restaurants across the country.

Suresh told theSun the restaurant operators want to start at 6am daily and be allowed to remain open until 10pm.

“Some of my customers are upset when I tell them I have to stop taking orders from 7pm.

“I have no choice because I have to observe the standard operating procedures,” he said.

“Let us continue to serve our customers. After all, we are also frontliners,” he added.

The restaurant operators are also seeking relief in other areas.

Suresh said the association appealed for an automatic moratorium on bank loans as well as a deferment of rental payments in a letter to the Finance Ministry last week.

For Suresh, such relief will mean significant savings, as he has 13 outlets in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

He said many operators continue to service their loans, but under the current economic conditions, some have already applied for new loans to cover costs such as salary and insurance.

“I have used up all my reserves to cover expenses. There’s nothing left.”

Suresh also appealed to the authorities to allow dine-in, limited to only two persons a table.

“If there is no reprieve, many more of our members may be forced to close for good.”

Malaysia Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association president Datuk Yow Boon Choon agreed that small businesses need a respite urgently.

He agreed with Suresh that longer operating hours will also enable hawkers and petty traders to better serve their customers.

“I have had customers asking if they can place orders for their meals earlier.

“If we are allowed to open at 6am, it is a win-win situation.

“We may still not be able to break even or cover our losses but business still have to carry on,” he said.

The association, which represents more than 100,000 traders nationwide, also wants the government to give each small trader a one-off RM1,000 bailout.

“It’s difficult to estimate how much we are losing now,” he said.

Yow also urged the government to speed up the vaccination drive.