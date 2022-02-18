Ebit Lew hit with 11 charges, including sexual harassment

PETALING JAYA: Preacher Ebit Lew has been brought to a court in Tenom, Sabah to face 11 charges including for sexual harassment.

According to News Straits Times, Ebit, 37, arrived at the Circuit Court at the Tenom District Office at about 9am this morning in a Toyota Vellfire car accompanied by a group of people.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan is expected to hold a press conference after the court proceeding.

Ebit, widely known for his charity work, arrived at the Circuit Court in the Tenom district office under heavy police presence.

In December last year, Abd Jalil was reported saying Ebit was under investigation for offences under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 23 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.