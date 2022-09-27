Ebit Lew in court to face sexual harassment charges

PETALING JAYA: Celebrity preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew (pix) has arrived at the Tenom magistrate’s court to face sexual harassment charges.

Lew, 37, is facing 11 charges, including insulting the modesty of a 41-year-old woman by sending lewd words to her telephone number via the WhatsApp application between March and June last year.

The offenses under Section 509 of the Penal Code provides imprisonment for a term that may extend to five years or with a fine or with both, upon conviction.

Ebit had, on Feb 18, claimed trial to all 11 charges against him.