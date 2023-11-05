Ebit Lew’s trial: 436 photos retrieved from mobile phone- Witness

TENOM: The seventh prosecution witness in the trial of preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or Ebit Lew told the Magistrate’s Court here that 436 photographs related to the case were retrieved from a Samsung Galaxy A31 mobile phone which was sent to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) forensic laboratory.

PDRM audio video senior analyst ASP Latifah Abdul Aziz, 43, said in addition, four video recordings and 219 screenshots were also obtained from the mobile phone.

Latifah said the mobile phone was in a white envelope when it was sent to the PDRM Cheras Selangor forensic laboratory on Aug 9 2021 at 3.20pm when she was on duty there.

On receiving the device, she examined it to make sure it was not damaged and was functioning well before making a forensic analyst on the same date.

“The extraction process on the case item (mobile device) was done with XRY software and I identified the data required by the investigating officer,“ she said during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad today.

Latifah said it took her about three hours to analyse the contents of the mobile phone before copying the data onto two PDRM compact discs (CD) equipped with security features.

She said one CD contained 436 photos along with four video recordings while another contained 219 screenshots from the Whatsapp application.

During questioning Latifah also said that from her observation, the four video recordings shown in court today had not undergone any modification.

Ebit Lew, 37, faces 11 charges, including insulting the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene words and pictures to the victim’s phone number via the WhatsApp application between March and June 2021.

The charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code provides a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The hearing continues tomorrow. -Bernama