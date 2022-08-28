Ebit Lew to stand trial for sexual harassment next month: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Independent preacher, Ebit Irawan Ibrahim or Ebit Lew will stand trial on 11 counts of sexual harassment charges from Sept 27 to 30 at the Tenom Magistrate’s Court in Sabah.

Bukit Aman Corporate Communications head ACP A. Skandaguru in a statement tonight said the charges against Ebit Irawan, 37, were framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code, adding that he can be sentenced to up to five years in prison or a fine or both if convicted.

In February, the preacher pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The court set bail at RM1,000 for each charge with two sureties. - Bernama