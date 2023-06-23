Ebit Lew trial: 936 screenshots of browsing history on porn sites obtained from phone

TENOM: A witness in the trial of preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or Ebit Lew told the Magistrate’s Court here today that a total of 936 screenshots of browsing history on pornographic websites were obtained from her analysis of a mobile phone.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) senior audio-video analyst ASP Latifah Abdul Aziz, 43, said of the total, 146 screenshots were obscene.

“I request for the court to refer to the first and last screenshots, the period of the (search) history that was successfully identified was from June 14, 2020, to Aug 19, 2021,“ said the seventh prosecution witness.

Latifah also told the court that she was instructed to analyse another mobile phone and found eight pornographic images, adding that the images were taken from the Whatsapp application.

On Wednesday, the witness told the court that the websites were accessed from the Google application.

At yesterday’s proceedings, the accused lawyer Ram Singh objected to questions by the prosecution to the witness regarding Google search history, saying that there was no evidence in Google search history that a site was visited as testified by the witness.

He said there were too many searches made on the handphone analysed by the witness, adding they were irrelevant to the charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zahida Zakaria said the prosecution wanted to submit evidence relevant to the charges referring to obscene Google searches on the dates of the charges.

Zahida said the testimony was important to show the actions and circumstances of the accused on those dates, adding that he had browsed the websites before sending obscene messages to the complainant.

Ebit Lew, 37, faces 11 charges, including insulting the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene words and pictures to the victim’s phone number via the WhatsApp application between March and June 2021.

The charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code provides for a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The trial continues today. - Bernama