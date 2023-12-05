Ebit Lew trial: Alleged lewd image from screenshot of chat app - Witness

TENOM: The seventh witness in the trial of preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or Ebit Lew told the Magistrate’s Court that one of the pictures shown in court today which she had analysed from a mobile phone, was of a screenshot taken in a chat application.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) senior audio video analyst ASP Latifah Abdul Aziz, 43, said the results of the analysis also found that the image believed to be sexual in nature was not taken from the mobile phone camera.

She said that the mobile phone system also automatically generates a file name according to the date the screenshot was taken.

“If the picture was taken from a mobile phone camera, the path (in the mobile phone file structure) (will be different, and there will be a folder called ‘DCIM’ (where the picture is stored).

“While for this picture (screenshot), the folder does not exist,“ she said during the examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad here today.

Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani then set the trial to continue from June 21 to 23.

Ebit Lew, 37, faces 11 charges, including insulting the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene words and pictures to the victim’s phone number via the WhatsApp application between March and June 2021.

The charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code provides for a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction. - Bernama