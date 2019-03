KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) today advised potential candidates for the Rantau state by-election in Negri Sembilan to familiarise themselves with the nomination form by filling it and making the necessary checks much earlier.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said they can do this at the office of the Returning Officer at the operations room of the Seremban District and Land Office or the Negri Sembilan EC office well before Nomination Day on Saturday, March 30.

“The purpose of this is to ensure that all potential candidates fill the form correctly and meet the conditions and qualifications. This can ensure that the nomination process gets underway smoothly,” he said in a statement.

Azhar said all potential candidates, along with their proposer and seconder, must submit their completed nomination form to the Returning Officer on Nomination Day on Saturday.

He also advised them to make their deposit payments (for the by-election and campaign material) much earlier.

“The potential candidates are advised to collect the entry passes for the nomination centre for the candidate, proposer and seconder after making the deposit payments. This is to ensure a smooth nomination process,” he said. — Bernama