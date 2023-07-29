EC: All campaign materials, methods allowed but must comply with Election Offences Act

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has allowed all manner of campaign methods and materials in the six-state elections as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said, however, that all parties must ensure campaign methods and materials do not give rise to ill intentions, dissatisfaction or hostility and are not provocative, as well as should not violate the Election Offenses Act 1954 [Act 5].

He said that the emblems, symbols or flags of the competing candidate’s political party, including the emblems, symbols or flags of the component political parties that are officially or unofficially registered but which support or is affiliated with such candidates are allowed to be displayed jointly or separately.

“The EC has set up 252 election campaign enforcement teams to monitor the campaign activities of the contesting candidates,“ he said in a press conference after nominations, here today.

Abdul Ghani said no limit has been set for images on election campaign materials in terms of competing political parties and leaders of their components, coalitions or alliances.

He said images of political party leaders on campaign materials, including images of component leaders who are officially or unofficially registered but supporting or affiliated with the contesting candidate can be jointly or separately placed, subject to the contesting candidate or political party’s electoral division.

“Leaders mean individuals who hold positions at any level within the party or coalition parties or its components,“ he said.

Abdul Ghani said candidates can start campaigning from the announcement of the candidates by the returning officers until 11.59 pm, Aug 11 (Friday).

“The EC hopes that the campaigning activities will be conducted in a harmonious atmosphere and in accordance with the laws and regulations set,“ he said.

The EC set the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with early voting on Aug 8.-Bernama