EC allows ceramah for Johor polls up to midnight now

JOHOR BAHRU: Effective immediately, ceramah (political talks), lectures and campaign activities for the Johor polls can now be held up to midnight.

The Election Commission (EC) in a statement today said this followed the amendment of the standard operating procedures (SOP) approved by the Ministry of Health and National Security Council.

Apart from the extension of campaign time, the EC also allowed physical campaign activities to be organised at or in the compound of party headquarters and operation rooms.

However, the number of attendees including the organisers, speakers and participants must not exceed 100 or 50 per cent of the space capacity.

Such activities are also not allowed to be held in public places.

“The EC hopes that all parties will adhere to the rules and regulations, as well as the election campaign ethics and COVID-10 prevention guidelines to ensure smooth running of the election process and maintain public order,” it said.

Prior to this, EC announced that such talks and lectures for the polls can only be held up to 10 pm. - Bernama