EC: Applications to register as state polls observers open from today

PUTRAJAYA: Applications for observers in the upcoming state elections are open from today until July 7, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The polls will involve six states, namely Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kedah and Kelantan.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said applications are subject to stipulated terms and conditions.

Election observers are allowed to observe the election process such as during nominations, campaigning, early voting and on polling day as well as vote counting and tallying.

Applicants can visit the EC’s website at https://www.spr.gov.my/ for further information and to download the application form, he added.

During the 15th general election, Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kedah and Kelantan decided not to dissolve their state legislative assemblies.

However, all six state leaders recently agreed that the best time to do so is during the final two weeks of June to allow polls to be held simultaneously.

So far, Penang has indicated that it will dissolve its state assembly on June 28, Kelantan on June 22 while Negeri Sembilan intends to dissolve its legislative assembly on June 30. -Bernama