KAJANG: The Election Commission (EC) has appointed 134 observers for the Semenyih by-election.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said they comprised representatives from government agencies and non-governmental organisations, including the Election Reform Committee (ERC), Bersih 2.0, Kelab Pemikir Politik Nasional, Institut Darul Ihsan, Malaysia Corruption Watch, Malaysia For Free and Fair Elections (Mafrel) and the Malaysian Indian Voice (MIV).

The observers also included a lecturer from the Faculty of Human Science and Humanities, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and a doctorate candidate from the university, he told a media conference after the nomination process for the Semenyih by-election at Seri Cempaka Hall of the Kajang Municipal Council at Saujana Impian, here today.

On polling for the Semenyih by-election, which is on March 2, Azhar said the EC expected a 70% voter turnout and the results to be announced before 10pm.

The campaign period for the by-election is until 11.59pm on March 1.

The Semenyih by-election will witness a four-cornered contest among Muhammad Aiman Zainali of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Zakaria Hanafi of Barisan Nasional (BN), Independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

It was called following the death of incumbent assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), due to a heart attack last Jan 11.

The Semenyih state constituency has 54,503 registered voters, comprising 53,520 ordinary voters, early voters (951) and absentee voters (32).

On improvements made by the EC in the Semenyih by-election, they included setting up of two streams for voters aged 60 and above and extending voting time by 30 minutes, which is from 8am to 5.30pm.

Early voting for the Semenyih by-election is on Feb 26. — Bernama