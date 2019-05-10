EC appoints 800 workers for Sandakan by-election

SANDAKAN: The Election Commission (EC) has appointed about 800 workers to facilitate the Sandakan parliamentary by-election tomorrow.

Its deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom (pix) said the number of officers at channel one and two, which are specifically for elderly and disabled voters would also be increased.

EC targets a voter turnout of at least 70% at the 19 centres involving 90 channels, he told reporters here today, adding, the result is expected to be known by 10pm.

The Sandakan constituency consists of two state seats, Tanjong Papat and Elopura, with 40,131 registered voters including 270 early voters and five absentee voters who are living abroad.

DAP, PBS and three independents candidates are vying for the parliamentary seat.

Azmi said voters who had already obtained their voter’s card could go directly to their channel without having to verify at the EC booth.

“Those who have not received their voter’s card are advised to check at the channels or through www.spr.gov.my, or 03-88927018, or EC’s application ‘MySPR Semak’ or SMS to 15888 (type SPRSEMAK Identity card number).

In a statement here, he advised voters not to hand their identity card to anyone other than the EC worker during the by-election.

Meanwhile, Azmi issued a stern reminder that the by-election campaign officially ends at 11.59pm today. Candidates and their supporters are prohibited from further canvassing and wooing voters in any form including at the voting centre.

He said voters or individuals would be denied entry at the voting centre and legal action taken against them if they failed to abide by EC Regulations. — Bernama